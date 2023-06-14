Volatile weather behind the rise in egg prices, says government spokesman

This, combined with increased demand due to the reopening of schools, non-alcoholic beverages (hot/cold coffee, tea, carbonated drinks, instant coffee), and home-consumed food (instant rice, curry/boxed rice, noodles), have caused prices to rise in accordance with production costs. Nonetheless, there are still other food items whose prices have declined, such as pork, snakehead fish, vegetable oil, tamarind, dried coconut, watermelon, durian and rambutan, he said.

The latest prices of chicken eggs, categorised by size, are as follows:

Grade 0 chicken eggs: Price per tray (30 eggs) from 135 to 145 baht (4.50 to 5.20 baht per egg).

Grade 1 chicken eggs: Price per tray (30 eggs) from 120 to 130 baht (4 to 4.80 baht per egg).

Grade 2 chicken eggs: Price per tray (30 eggs) from 114 to 126 baht (3.80 to 4.60 baht per egg).

Grade 3 chicken eggs: Price per tray (30 eggs) from 111 to 122 baht (3.70 to 4.40 baht per egg).

Grade 4 chicken eggs: Price per tray (30 eggs) from 108 to 116 baht (3.60 to 4.20 baht per egg).