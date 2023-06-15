Pita sets sights on Chiang Mai’s air pollution woes, promises more help

“The Asean community signed Trans Boundary Pollution Cooperation Agreement in 2004, but so far no nation has implemented a concrete project,” Pita said during a meeting with tourism entrepreneurs and civil society in Chiang Mai on Thursday.

“When I become the next prime minister, I will propose to Asean to establish the Pollution Centre here in Chiang Mai as part of [several] proactive measures to tackle air pollution,” he said, adding that because the centre will be established on the 2004 agreement it will not require additional approval from Asean leaders.

Pita also told participants that a Move Forward-led government would work at the international, national and community levels to effectively handle PM2.5, which refers to fine dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 is linked to chronic diseases, including lung and heart problems.

“Fine dust has cost the economy in Chiang Mai billions of baht, but the current budget allocated for the issue is only hundreds of millions of baht,” said Pita, adding that because the budget was too small the problem had not been solved.