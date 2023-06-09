Pita tells supporters in Phuket he is ready to be their PM

Nationally, Move Forward won 14 million votes compared to the 6 million its predecessor, Future Forward, won in the 2019 general election, he told a rally at a sports complex in Kathu district.

"I am here as a tourism ambassador, as someone who promoted a progressive liquor bill, as leader of the political party with three Phuket MPs ready to serve its residents, and as the next prime minister," he said.

He said he valued the support he and his party received from Phuket's voters, calling them the "Andaman pearls" in his heart.

"You guys are Andaman pearls in my heart," he said, "I promise I will not make you regret [your support]."