Srettha spurns Paetongtarn’s Cocoa Mint, Move Forward's orange coffee

Cocoa Mint became a big seller at the party’s ThinkLab café in Bangkok after Paetongtarn Shinawatra stopped by to try one the day after Move Forward’s shock election win and confessed it was her favourite drink.

Srettha was not convinced. “Too sweet” was the verdict from the former property tycoon when he tried the mint-chocolate drink last month, giving it only 4.1 out of 10.

On Friday, he turned down reporters’ invitations to try the drink again, saying he preferred his trusty old favourite, unsweetened iced coffee, which he rated 9 out of 10.

Srettha was also urged to try the orange-black coffee designed in Move Forward’s iconic colours, which is a big seller at Move Forward's cafe.

He rejected the offer with a smile, responding that he did not know anyone at Move Forward headquarters and therefore had no business there.

“I don’t want to become a headline again when in reality there is nothing to talk about,” he said.

Move Forward and election runner-up Pheu Thai are attempting to form a government coalition with other six parties, Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Seree Ruam Thai, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang, Fair, and Plung Sungkom Mai.

While Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat is expected to be the coalition’s PM candidate, the two coalition leaders are at loggerheads over who will get the crucial dual post of House Speaker/Parliament president. The successful candidate will be empowered to prioritise which draft legislation is tabled in the House of Representatives.