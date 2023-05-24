Srettha takes up the reins of rebuilding Pheu Thai after election setback

Contrary to expectations and predictions, the party finished second, 11 seats behind Move Forward, which won the most number of seats.

Srettha told reporters on Wednesday at the party headquarters that he would be responsible for rebranding the party and would continue to work for Pheu Thai from now on, even though the elections were over.

“I would not go anywhere, and I would work here as I had promised to the people,” Srettha, who had transferred all his shares in real estate giant Sansiri after joining Pheu Thai, said.