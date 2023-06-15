Sudarat lauds Phuket hospital as role model for tackling doctor shortage

She added that the Phuket PAO hospital has initiated measures to deploy teams of doctors to visit communities in the morning and teams of nurses to take care of bed-ridden patients after office hours.

Sudarat expressed support for the policy to transfer the management of tambon-level hospitals to be local administrations, saying it would improve the medical services for local people.

She said the Public Health Ministry should step up awareness campaigns to explain to personnel of tambon hospitals that the transfer would benefit the local people.

She said the Phuket PAO Hospital focuses on preventative medicine by deploying medical teams to prevent local people from developing serious illnesses from common morbidities, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol level, and this measure would tackle the shortage of medical personnel and improve sustainability of public health services.

Dr Suwadee Phanpanit, who Sudarat reportedly plans to elevate to the post of public health minister in the new government, said the Phuket PAO hospital has good management and is trusted by local firms to care for their employees under several health systems for 12 years.