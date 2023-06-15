TAT wants designers to play role in tourism through Thai fashion
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is cooperating with private agencies to encourage Thai dress designers to develop Thai clothes in a bid to create sustainable tourism trends.
TAT's deputy director for activities, Weerapong Pongsawat, said fashion is a part of the government's strategy to boost the value of Thailand's creative economy using five soft powers -- film, food, fashion, fighting and festival.
He made this remark during an event to hand out prizes to designers under the project "From Tour to Runway" at the General Post Office in Bangkok's Bang Rak district on June 10.
He added that the TAT is ready to stimulate tourism this year, focusing on creating valuable and meaningful travel experiences, promoting responsible tourism and preserving the local culture.
The project aims to create sustainable tourism trends and promote the development of community products to attract tourists, he said.
Meanwhile, Jakkapong Chinkrathok, the CEO and founder of "Find Folk", a sustainable tourism consultant and destination management organisation, said Thai clothes are now trending among people.
Thai clothes are among factors helping promote tourism, he said.