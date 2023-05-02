Blackpink's backstage outfits at Coachella ignite fashion fireworks
While Blackpink made waves by performing in “honbak” costumes at Coachella, newly released photos of their backstage outfits are now stirring up a fashion storm.
The K-pop superstars became the first Asian act to headline the US music festival, wearing traditional Korean outfits for their performance on April 16.
An estimated 125,000 people at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California watched the high-energy show of hits, synchronised dance numbers and spectacular pyrotechnics.
But fashion fireworks were also going off behind the scenes, captured in photos that are going viral among fashionistas.
Blackpink’s Thai star, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, was pictured chilling in the Empire Polo Ground gardens wearing a striking outfit of white miniskirt, black long-sleeve shirt, small backpack and calf-length military-style black boots. The cute look was topped off with twin hair buns.
She then appeared in a fresh outfit as she toured the backstage area at the festival, looking to capture the atmosphere through her lens. The Thai superstar mingled with fellow acts and technicians, wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, black low-waist pants, handbag and white sneakers. Slung over one shoulder was a vintage-style camera.
Meanwhile, Lisa’s Blackpink sister Jennie Kim chose a simple but sexy look to handle the hot California weather. Jennie hung out backstage in a powder-blue strap dress, hotpants, boots, sunglasses and handbag. By evening, she’d changed into a white-pattern crop top with low-waist pants and a clutch bag as she relaxed outside her trailer.
Rosé (Roseanne Park) arrived backstage on a buggy dressed in a hybrid casual-but-high fashion outfit. The Korean New Zealander wore a black crop top, hotpants and sunglasses – with an Yves Saint Laurent bag hanging from her left shoulder. For the evening, she transformed into a party-girl look that comprised a tight black-glitter dress, fake-fur coat and sneakers.
Jisoo, or Kim Ji-soo, brought even more shine to the party. She was pictured in the evening wearing a tight silver crop top, leather jacket and low-waist pants. For casual wear earlier in the day, Jisoo opted for a sweet, summery floral dress with a hard edge provided by black ankle-length boots.