Thai apparel makers urged to follow the latest fashion: Recycled fabric

Poonpong said many apparel manufacturers are looking at recycled fabrics because garment production can have detrimental impacts on the environment.

Globally, garment production consumes about 93 billion cubic metres of water annually, he said, adding that the garment industry accounted for 20% of the global wastewater release.

The garment industry also emits up to 1.7 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, accounting for 8-10% of total carbon dioxide emissions globally.

The garment industry is responsible for more carbon dioxide emissions than the aviation and marine transport industries, Poonpong said.