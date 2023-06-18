Mangosteen prices rise above 100 baht per kilo at orchards in South
The price of first-grade mangosteens has risen to 100 baht a kilo in southern provinces, the Internal Trade Department said on Sunday.
Koranij Nonejui, deputy director-general of the department, said first-grade mangosteens are arriving on the market during the late stage of the harvest.
Due to high demand for the fruit, exporters are going directly to orchard owners in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phan Nga provinces, Koranij said.
The price of first-grade mangosteens has risen to 87 to 103 baht per kilo in Chumphon. Second-grade mangosteens are selling for 53 to 69 baht per kilo, and third-grade mangosteens are selling for 35 to 49 baht per kilo.
Normally, the first-grade mangosteens are found in the first harvest, while second- and third-grade mangosteens are found in the second and third crops, respectively.
Koranij said his department received reports from provincial commerce officers that owners of mangosteen orchards are selling their fruit at higher prices this year.
Exporters buy the first-grade mangosteens, while distributors buy lower grades for domestic sales, he said.
He said his department has set up a working group to monitor the mangosteen market so that it can assist orchard owners immediately.
Poramet Phetsoam, vice chairman of Ban Chan mangosteen community enterprise in Chumphon, confirmed that farmers are selling the fruits at about 100 baht per kilo.