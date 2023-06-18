Mangosteen prices rise above 100 baht per kilo at orchards in South

Koranij Nonejui, deputy director-general of the department, said first-grade mangosteens are arriving on the market during the late stage of the harvest.

Due to high demand for the fruit, exporters are going directly to orchard owners in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phan Nga provinces, Koranij said.

The price of first-grade mangosteens has risen to 87 to 103 baht per kilo in Chumphon. Second-grade mangosteens are selling for 53 to 69 baht per kilo, and third-grade mangosteens are selling for 35 to 49 baht per kilo.