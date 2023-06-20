Thai cancer survivor braves rain, strong tides to cross English Channel in 21 hours
A 37-year-old cancer survivor conquered the dangerous English Channel in 21 hours last weekend, becoming the first Thai national to complete this feat.
Koh Samui-native Wisaruta “Nickie” Forsong began her 66-kilometre journey in Britain on Saturday and hit the shore in France 21.01 hours later.
Wisaruta said she had to swim in an S-shaped track to tackle the strong tides and avoid schools of jellyfish. Heavy rain also made the challenge more difficult.
However, she said, she was delighted that she and her three foreign coaches were among the 30% who had successfully conquered the channel. Also, she said, their journey was significant as it raised awareness about diseases like cancer, epilepsy and autoimmune conditions.
Wisarut added that she was glad she could fulfil the promise she had made to herself 10 years ago: “I want to swim across the country before I die”.
On January 21 last year, Wisarut covered the 23-kilometre distance in the Chao Phraya River between Ayutthaya’s Wat Niwet Thammaprawat and Wat Phutthaisawan within seven hours.