Korn places 11th in swimming race across Songkhla Lake

The competition "Singora Lake Swim 2023" started at Hub Ho Hin in Muang district and ended at Songkhla Pier in Singhanakhon district.

Almost 200 Thai and foreign swimmers joined this year's competition, up from 30 people last year, thanks to Korn's participation and his party’s social media advertisements.

The party's four Songkhla MP candidates – Gun Nawakan, Prasit Rattanaphan, Pongsatorn Suwanraksa, and Juree Numkaew – attended the event to cheer on Korn.