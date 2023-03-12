Korn places 11th in swimming race across Songkhla Lake
Chart Pattana Kla leader Korn Chatikavanij finished 11th among almost 200 participants in a two-kilometre swimming race across Songkhla lake on Sunday.
The competition "Singora Lake Swim 2023" started at Hub Ho Hin in Muang district and ended at Songkhla Pier in Singhanakhon district.
Almost 200 Thai and foreign swimmers joined this year's competition, up from 30 people last year, thanks to Korn's participation and his party’s social media advertisements.
The party's four Songkhla MP candidates – Gun Nawakan, Prasit Rattanaphan, Pongsatorn Suwanraksa, and Juree Numkaew – attended the event to cheer on Korn.
Korn said he participated in the race for the second time to promote tourism in the province. Songkhla's history and local dishes can be promoted to draw more tourists, he said.
"The event also aims to encourage people to stop dropping garbage into the lake to preserve its ecosystem," Korn said, adding that it raised funds to purchase medical equipment for a hospital in Hua Khao tambon.
When asked whether his party is popular in Songkhla, Korn said he believed the party's four candidates would be good representatives for its people.
"It is up to locals to decide whether Chart Pattana Kla will be allowed to make a change in the province," he said.
He also said every MP in his party is campaigning against vote-buying.
The party has received a good response from people, Korn said.
