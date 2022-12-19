Red flags up in Koh Samui beaches as strong winds make sea dangerous

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Sunday that the Northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will strengthen on Monday and Tuesday, bringing heavy to very heavy rains. Also, 2- to 4-metre-high waves are expected in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea, which will rise higher in thundershowers.

A hotel operator at the popular Chaweng Beach has also deployed staffers to keep an eye on guests and ensure they don’t get into the sea.

“The red flags are for visitors’ safety, as swimming in high waves can be dangerous,” a hotel staffer said. “Once conditions improve, the hotel will remove the flags and guests will be able to swim in the sea as usual.”

He also urged visitors to follow the latest weather updates before planning to vacation in Samui.

He added that most foreign tourists were obeying the warning and spending their time at restaurants and bars or visiting other attractions on the island.