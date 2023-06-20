City council seminar with BMA explores scope for greater cooperation

The forum of the legislative and administrative branches of Thailand’s capital began at Dusit Thani Hotel in Phetchaburi province on Sunday in a ceremony presided over by BMC president Wirat Meenchainan.

Wirat urged members of the BMC and executives of the BMA to exchange ideas, experiences and challenges they faced in carrying out their duties in the past year. Attendants were encouraged to find solutions to problems as well as ways to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their work in improving Bangkok by collaborating with each other.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt thanked the BMC for hosting the seminar, which would serve as a platform to review the operations of the BMC and the BMA in the past year for the betterment of all aspects of the city.

Chadchart said the BMA under his leadership had been focusing on problems at the community level for the whole year since he took office. These problems include flooding, blocked drainage, canals becoming too shallow, lack of lighting in public areas, and tidying up footpaths.

“We work on these problems and then coordinate with agencies responsible for bigger projects that require support from the city’s infrastructure,” he said. “This helps ensure that any big or small projects in Bangkok are carried out with a community-centric approach. We also ensure the transparency of operations by using modern technology, as well as encourage participation from all related parties to make Bangkok a liveable city for all.”