BMA deputy governor shares her disaster mitigation experience at Asean forum in Vietnam
Deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej attended the Asean forum on disaster response and management hosted in Vietnam, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced.
The 42nd meeting of the Asean Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) was held in Vietnam’s Da Nang City from June 15 to 17.
The title of this year’s meeting was “Building Urban Climate Resilience: From Response to Anticipatory Action”.
Tavida said she shared her experience in disaster management in Bangkok and exchanged information on what can be done to mitigate the impact of disasters.
The deputy governor also visited Vietnam’s disaster mitigation agency and observed its rehearsals.
The delegation from Thailand included representatives from the BMA-run Navamindradhiraj University and the Office of the BMA Civil Service Commission. The representatives also held meetings on the sidelines with their counterparts from other Asean nations on an anticipatory approach to disasters.