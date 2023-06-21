BMA quick to reassure Bangkok residents spooked by shakes from tremor

More seismic intensity meters considered for buildings in Bangkok

Deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon, who joined Chadchart at the press event on Monday, said the seismic intensity meter on the top floor of City Hall 2 showed a peak of 3.5 milli-g during the quake, higher than the average value recorded at the foundation level of 1-2 milli-g.

The reading from the meter on the 4th floor of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Civil Engineering building was 1.5 milli-g, he added.

“Buildings constructed before the enactment of the 2007 Building Control Act are able to withstand seismic intensity up to 50 milli-g at the foundation level and 150 milli-g at the top,” he said. “Meanwhile, those built after the act came into effect must comply with the regulations which mandate a capability to withstand 100 milli-g of seismic intensity at the foundation and 500 milli-g at the top.”

Wisanu said that the city had dispatched officials to check on high-rises in Bangkok after the tremor was reported and found no damage. He then concluded that the quake on Monday was mild and could be felt by people, but was not strong enough to cause damage to buildings.

Wisanu added that the city is considering installing more seismic intensity meters at public buildings in Bangkok to get more accurate readings in different areas across the city during earthquakes.