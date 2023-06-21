Thailand developing swappable battery packs to accelerate EV transition

Swappable batteries can be changed in five minutes, meaning EVs don’t have to hang around for up to an hour at recharging stations.

Research and development of a swappable battery platform for electric motorcycles is being conducted by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation in collaboration with the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and other agencies.

The objective is to turbocharge Thailand's push to become a regional hub of EV use and manufacturing, in line with government policy.

The swappable battery project is also driving the government’s “[email protected]” goal of 30% zero-emission vehicles in Thailand by the year 2030, said Dr Pimpa Limthongkul, director of the Clean Energy Innovation Research Group at the National Energy Technology Centre (NTEC).

Electric motorcycles are an R&D priority for Thailand, where two-wheelers remain the most popular choice of vehicle among consumers. The market for EV motorcycles is also growing fast, with registrations surging 100% to 7,300 last year.

However, electric motorbikes still represent a small proportion of the 2 million-plus motorcycles produced in the country every year. This is mainly due to the higher purchase price of e-motorcycles and their limited ability to meet the full range of user needs.

Southeast Asian countries are known as motorcycle cultures, with Thailand alone boasting approximately 21 million bikes in use. The two-wheelers are used for various purposes, including food and package delivery services, taxis, and personal vehicles.