Magnitude 4.5 earthquake recorded in Phitsanulok
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Phitsanulok last night, with the epicentre just 5 kilometres deep, according to reports.
Local media reported that strong tremors were felt in Pailom subdistrict, Bang Krathum district in Phitsanulok at 12.17 am on Wednesday night.
Later, at 12.37 am, the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department launched an official statement, saying the 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at the coordinates 16.558 degrees North and 100.368 degrees East.
The epicentre was in Pailom subdistrict and was five kilometres deep, the division said.
The quake was also felt in Phichit and Kamphaeng Phet, it added.
There were no reports of injuries or deaths but some buildings were damaged by the earthquake, among them the more than a century old chapel of Wat Rat Chang Khwan, which developed cracks.
The temple sits seven kilometres from the epicentre.
A monk in the temple told local media that he felt like something heavy had fallen onto the floor while he was sleeping.
Several netizens also talked about their earthquake experiences on social media sites.