Passenger loses leg in tragic accident at Don Mueang Airport

She was rushed to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for treatment after the emergency amputation of her left leg was performed by a medical team at the airport.

Footage from security cameras at the airport’s domestic terminal shows the passenger collapsing at 8.30am after being hit by a suitcase while on the walkway between departure gates four and five.

Her leg got stuck on the edge of the conveyor belt after she collapsed.

Graphic images published in Thai-language media, and on Facebook, show a young woman in agonizing pain struggling to free her leg from a conveyor belt.