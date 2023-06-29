Passenger loses leg in tragic accident at Don Mueang Airport
A passenger had her left leg amputated after getting stuck in a moving walkway at Don Mueang International Airport early this morning.
She was rushed to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for treatment after the emergency amputation of her left leg was performed by a medical team at the airport.
Footage from security cameras at the airport’s domestic terminal shows the passenger collapsing at 8.30am after being hit by a suitcase while on the walkway between departure gates four and five.
Her leg got stuck on the edge of the conveyor belt after she collapsed.
Graphic images published in Thai-language media, and on Facebook, show a young woman in agonizing pain struggling to free her leg from a conveyor belt.
The young woman was about to board a flight to travelling to Nakorn Sri Thammarat.
Airport officials say they are investigating the incident and will issue a report on the cause of the accident after they finish their investigation.
Karun Thanakuljeerapat, the airport’s director, said that the walkway had been shut while engineers investigate the cause of the accident.
The accident will not lead to delays in flights arriving or departing the airport, he said.
Airport management expressed condolences to the victim and said they would pay her medical bills as well as compensate her for the loss of her left leg, a post on the airport’s Facebook page said.