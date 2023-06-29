Couple arrested in Bangkok over US$114 million scam in Taiwan

Pol Lt-General Phakphumphiphat Sujjapan told a press conference on Wednesday that the couple were arrested at the car park of their condominium tower while they were preparing to flee to Singapore, but he did not say when the arrest occurred.

He identified the couple (who have multiple names and passports) only by their ages and given names: Golden, 64, and his wife Miuki, 57.

They have allegedly been on the run for 20 years and had purchased Belizean passports as well as Thailand Elite cards.

Phakphumphiphat said Immigration Bureau police located the couple after the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand sought help from the bureau.