‘Good progress’ in boundary post construction at Thai-Cambodian bridge

Prawit made the trip to the northeastern province with Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn and Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong and senior officials from several government agencies concerned.

They inspected the construction of the new boundary post at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge linking Thailand’s Ban Nong Ian village to Stung Bot in Cambodia.

After the inspection, Prawit chaired a meeting of senior officials at the Aranyaprathet Customs office at the Klongluk Boundary Post in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district.