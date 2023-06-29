‘Good progress’ in boundary post construction at Thai-Cambodian bridge
Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan on Thursday visited Sa Kaew province to inspect the progress in the construction of a new boundary post at the Thai-Cambodian friendship bridge.
Prawit made the trip to the northeastern province with Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn and Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong and senior officials from several government agencies concerned.
They inspected the construction of the new boundary post at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge linking Thailand’s Ban Nong Ian village to Stung Bot in Cambodia.
After the inspection, Prawit chaired a meeting of senior officials at the Aranyaprathet Customs office at the Klongluk Boundary Post in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district.
The meeting was attended by a deputy provincial governor and Aranyaprathet Customs chief and other government officials.
After the 20-minute discussions, Prawit told reporters that the construction had made good progress and the new boundary post could be opened soon, but he could not give an exact time frame.
He said officials are installing basic infrastructure for the new permanent boundary post to be able to service the border crossing of peoples of the two neighbouring countries.
The Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge was opened in April 2019 after the Cabinet approved a budget of 860 million baht for its construction in 2017.
After the meeting, Prawit travelled to Watana Nakhon district to inspect the Sae Or reservoir, which has been built under the King’s initiatives for storing water to tackle drought.
The reservoir’s irrigation canals are being built to distribute water to farmers in the area.