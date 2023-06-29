Thai elephant flying back home from Sri Lanka on Sunday
The people and the press have been invited to welcome "Plai Sak Surin", one of three Thai elephants gifted to Sri Lanka, on Sunday (July 2), the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre said on Thursday.
Plai Sak Surin was gifted to the Sri Lanka in 2001 when the elephant was about 10 years old. The Sri Lankan government transferred ownership of Plai Sak Surin to Kande Vihara Temple to serve as the carrier of the holy Buddha relics during reverence ceremonies.
It was later found that Plai Sak Surin suffered from serious health problems after being ill-treated.
The elephant's flight from Sri Lanka to Thailand will take around six hours, the centre said. It added that officials, including veterinarians and mahouts, will ensure the elephant will be at ease after the return and undergo treatment and rehabilitation.
Plai Sak Turin will stay at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang's Hang Chat district for at least 30 days following animal epidemic control regulations.
Interested people can follow up on Plai Sak Surin via the centre's Facebook page www.facebook.com/elephantcenter, it said, adding that a video clip would be uploaded to show how the officials are treating the elephant.
The centre added that it would allow people to see Plai Sak Surin face-to-face once the elephant has recovered and becomes familiar with its new home.