Khunying Tewee, wife of CP Group patriarch Dhanin, dies at 83

The Facebook page of Charoen Pokphand Group on Thursday morning announced the passing of Khunying Tewee. “Executives and employees of the group are saddened and would like to express their deepest condolences on the passing of Khunying Tewee Chearavanont,” the post said.

Khunying Tewee died at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously granted royal water for the bathing ceremony of Khunying Tewee. The funeral will be held at Windmill Village in Bangkok from June 29 – July 6.