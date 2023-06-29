Khunying Tewee, wife of CP Group patriarch Dhanin, dies at 83
Khunying Tewee Chearavanont, the wife of the senior chairman of Thailand's largest private conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP), Dhanin Chearavanont, passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday morning.
The Facebook page of Charoen Pokphand Group on Thursday morning announced the passing of Khunying Tewee. “Executives and employees of the group are saddened and would like to express their deepest condolences on the passing of Khunying Tewee Chearavanont,” the post said.
Khunying Tewee died at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously granted royal water for the bathing ceremony of Khunying Tewee. The funeral will be held at Windmill Village in Bangkok from June 29 – July 6.
Khunying Tewee was born on February 25, 1940. When she and Dhanin first met, she was 17 and he was 18.
They had been married for 62 years and have five children — three sons and two daughters.
Khunying Tewee is renowned for her contribution to society, especially to Buddhism in Thailand.
Khunying Tewee received an award from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for her work as the wife of a prominent businessman and for successfully rearing her children to be successful in their careers as well as good members of society.