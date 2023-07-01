Srettha enters football flap, suggests 2 candidates to replace Somyot

Billionaire Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam – the manager of Thailand’s national men’s football team and chairwoman of Port Football Club – and Kittiratt Na-Ranong – former finance minister and former manager of the national football team – are suitable replacements for Somyot Poompanmoung, he said on Saturday.

“I feel there are growing calls for a change [of association leadership]. Many football players also have come out [to call for leadership change],” Srettha explained.

Nualphan has been in the country’s football circles for many years, while many people are also calling for Kittiratt to become the association’s new president.

Somyot Poompanmoung stepped down as president of the association on Saturday following mounting pressure to resign.

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, called for Somyot to take responsibility for the poor performance of the national football team.