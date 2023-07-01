Prompt Pay glitch blamed for latest collapse of mobile banking apps

The Prompt Pay glitch affected digital money transfers, the association said in a statement.

Some bank customers were unable to transfer money digitally or their transactions were delayed.

Transfers can be made through other channels, such as ATMs and bank counters, the association said.

“For any inter-bank money transfers from 2pm on July 1 that fail to reach the intended accounts, the destination banks involved will put the money in the accounts by 7pm of July 2,” the association said.

Thakorn Piyapan, president of TMB Thanachart Bank, said the Interbank Transaction Management and Exchange (ITMX) system malfunctioned.