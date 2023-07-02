Chadchart wants Pride to continue every month, week, day, hour, and second

“I don’t want the Pride Month activities to stop … I would like to see that we have Pride every month, every week, every day, every hour, every minute, and every second,” Chadchart said in an opening speech for a celebration of Pride in the heart of Bangkok.

“We should have pride in our DNA and in our daily life and in our spirit,” Chadchart said before the start of a parade that was part of the “This is Pride of Siam 2023” event.

The parade was held on Siam Square Walking Street.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its partners in the public and private sectors united to organise the event marking the end of Bangkok’s largest month-long celebration of sexual and gender diversity in its history.