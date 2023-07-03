60 Bangkok teams collect garbage to vie for best litter picker award in Japan

The first-ever Thailand stage of the Spogomi World Cup was held at Parc Paragon in cooperation with Siam Piwat under its “Siam Piwat 360 – Waste Journey to Zero Waste” programme.

Siam Piwat is a Bangkok-based real-estate and retail development company and is best known for managing Siam Centre, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon and IconSiam shopping malls in the capital.

In his opening speech, Chadchart said Bangkok has to handle about 10,000 tonnes of garbage daily and to tackle this, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) kicked off its Zero Waste programme last year. The goal was to encourage Bangkokians to get into the habit of separating waste. He said this has already helped cut down the garbage by 300 to 700 tonnes daily.