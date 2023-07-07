ERC offers 3 tariff alternatives to deal with Egat’s debt from subsidies

The lowest scenario is a tariff of 4.45 baht per unit, while the highest scenario is 6.28 baht per unit.

The public has been encouraged to provide feedback from July 7-21 through the ERC website before the actual tariff is finalised at the end of this month.

The global energy market has started to ease, including the volatility in the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is the main alternative fuel for electricity production. This has lowered the cost of importing LNG, leading to a decrease in electricity tariffs. However, Egat is still carrying the debt incurred in providing LNG to consumers at subsidised prices during the energy crisis. This debt has risen to billions of baht, which needs to be gradually repaid by electricity consumers, the ERC said. Egat has proposed a minimum electricity tariff of 66.89 satang per unit, equivalent to 4.45 baht per unit. The ERC will announce the tariff in late July or early August.

The ERC secretary-general and spokesman, Komkrit Tantravanich, stated that the three alternative scenarios for electricity tariffs are based on the estimated fuel costs borne by PTT Plc and Egat Plc.

The estimates prepared by the office of the ERC are based on the cost estimate in the base year May to August 2015 and the estimate for May to August of this year. The detailed scenarios are: