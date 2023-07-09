Outgoing minister urges businesses to focus on climate change

There are two ways to generate carbon credits: reforestation and improving production processes to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Varawut said.

Carbon credits for growing trees cannot be obtained immediately, he said, explaining: "We can access carbon dioxide stored in trees a year after cultivation."

Entrepreneurs, including farmers, can obtain carbon credits faster by improving production processes, he said. They can receive five carbon credits for reducing their annual carbon footprint by five tonnes, Varawut explained.

He advised entrepreneurs to invest in reducing their carbon footprints.