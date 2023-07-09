Outgoing minister urges businesses to focus on climate change
The Ministry of the Environment is encouraging businesses and farmers to change production methods to mitigate the impacts of climate change and encourage greater sustainability, outgoing minister Varawut Silpa-archa told The Nation.
There are two ways to generate carbon credits: reforestation and improving production processes to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Varawut said.
Carbon credits for growing trees cannot be obtained immediately, he said, explaining: "We can access carbon dioxide stored in trees a year after cultivation."
Entrepreneurs, including farmers, can obtain carbon credits faster by improving production processes, he said. They can receive five carbon credits for reducing their annual carbon footprint by five tonnes, Varawut explained.
He advised entrepreneurs to invest in reducing their carbon footprints.
A group of farmers in Suphan Buri province have adopted wet and dry rice cultivation techniques to reduce emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas.
"This cultivation method reduced methane emissions by 60 to 70%," Varawut said, adding that it also cut water consumption by half.
The farmers now make money by selling carbon credits to foreign companies.
Other ways to reduce carbon footprints in agriculture include using organic fertilisers instead of chemical ones, and reducing the use of pesticides. These farming methods also cut costs, Varawut said.
He added that the Environment Ministry is also encouraging the forest industry to follow the example of Nordic countries that expanded forest areas by growing trees to compensate for wood used to produce furniture.
Trees that grow quickly – rubber and eucalyptus – as well as mangrove forests can store greenhouse gases effectively, Varawut said, adding that Thai business leaders need to understand climate change because climate taxes are being imposed.
"Whether you understand climate change or not, foreign countries will impose tax barriers, so everyone should understand it if they want to continue exporting," he said.