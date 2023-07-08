Demand of THB140-billion lands 20 police officers, 10 civilians in deep trouble
Arrest warrants have been issued for more than 20 police officers and some 10 civilians for alleged involvement in a 140-million-baht bribery scandal.
Deputy National Police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn said on Saturday that an ongoing investigation into the case was expected to be completed in two weeks.
Speaking at the Police Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Surachate said investigators at Pathum Thani’s Khu Khot Police Station called on the court to issue the arrest warrants.
He said the warrants were issued after the suspects failed to respond to an earlier summons for interrogation.
Police officers involved in the case are from Chonburi’s Pattaya City.
In mid-June, six people filed a complaint with Khu Khot police accusing Chonburi police chief Pol Maj-General Kamphon Leelaprapaporn and his team of demanding 140 million baht from them to avoid prosecution over charges of running an online gambling business.
Surachate said on Saturday that those facing arrest warrants include police officers and their civilian accomplices.
“The plaintiffs are accused of running an online gambling site. The police officers’ job is to arrest them, not demand bribes,” Surachate said.
He added that the national police chief has instructed relevant supervisors to deal with the case in a transparent, straightforward manner.