Prosthetic considered as Don Mueang travelator victim undergoes physical therapy

The 57-year-old reportedly tripped over her suitcase while rushing to board her flight on June 29, and her left leg was pulled down by the walkway’s mechanism.

Her suitcase had lost two wheels in the accident, while the comb plates typically found at the end of the travelator had broken off.

The woman’s son, a Facebook user by the handle “Kit Kit”, posted a video clip of his mother taking part in physical therapy with the aid of two hospital workers and a walker.

“Today, Mum took physical therapy at the hospital’s gym. She can now walk longer than 15 metres. She still has to practice daily routines like going to the toilet and getting in [and out of] bed,” the Facebook post said.