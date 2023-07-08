Prosthetic considered as Don Mueang travelator victim undergoes physical therapy
The woman who lost her leg after it was stuck in a travelator in Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport, is undergoing physical therapy and can walk more than 15 metres.
The 57-year-old reportedly tripped over her suitcase while rushing to board her flight on June 29, and her left leg was pulled down by the walkway’s mechanism.
Her suitcase had lost two wheels in the accident, while the comb plates typically found at the end of the travelator had broken off.
The woman’s son, a Facebook user by the handle “Kit Kit”, posted a video clip of his mother taking part in physical therapy with the aid of two hospital workers and a walker.
“Today, Mum took physical therapy at the hospital’s gym. She can now walk longer than 15 metres. She still has to practice daily routines like going to the toilet and getting in [and out of] bed,” the Facebook post said.
The son said his mother is in high spirits and is focusing on her physical therapy.
“She still feels pain from the wound and has phantom limb pain,” he wrote.
After an amputation, some people experience pain in the part of the limb that no longer exists, an experience referred to as “phantom limb pain”.
The woman’s son said the family is encouraging her to consider using a prosthetic.
“Mum complains it’s like being a child again, but it’s okay. Dad, me and my siblings will take care of her together. In a short while, she will be able to run faster than me,” he wrote.