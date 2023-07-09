Fake News Alert: ‘Thai seafood is poisonous’ reports are false
Social-media rumours saying that Thai seafood contains dangerous levels of mercury are false, said Dr Supakit Sirilak, director general of the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences.
Stringent testing has not found dangerous levels of mercury in Thai seafood or fresh water fish, he said, urging consumers to make their purchases from trusted sources and to avoid eating raw or undercooked products.
Supakit said social media reports saying that dangerous levels of mercury contamination were found in seafood and freshwater fish in eight provinces – Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Loei, Khon Kaen, and Chanthaburi – were false. The reports say mercury contamination exceeded safe levels by 24 times and that fish and seafood from the eight provinces were a threat to public health.
Only very small traces of mercury were detected in fish and seafood products in tests by the Department of Medical Sciences' food quality and safety laboratory, as well as national and Asean laboratories for analysing food safety, Supakit said.
Every mercury analysis of fish, aquatic animals, and seafood since 2020 found minimal traces of mercury.
Out of 108 samples, the detected mercury contamination ranged from 0.001 to 0.840 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg). None of the samples exceeded the safe limit.
The average and median values were 0.0025 mg/kg and 0.0010 mg/kg, respectively. When considering the average value, the calculated exposure of the amount of seafood consumed for Thai children aged three to 5.9 years was about 0.0004 µg/kg body weight/week.
These levels are far lower than the World Health Organisation's provisional tolerable weekly intake of mercury for the nervous system in children, which is 1.6 µg/kg body weight/week.
Exposure to mercury is dangerous. It can be found in air, water, and soil and is caused by burning fuels, waste incineration, household products, and industrial activity. Mercury can be found in cosmetics and food, especially seafood, as well. When it accumulates in fish and other aquatic animals, it usually takes the form of organic mercury compounds, which are more toxic.
Long-term consumption of contaminated seafood may lead to mercury accumulation in the body, which could damage the nervous system, digestive system, immune system, lungs, and kidneys.
However, according to the results of mercury analysis on fish and seafood in Thailand, Thai fish, aquatic animals, and seafood are safe.
Health officials do, however, warn against consuming raw or undercooked seafood and fish, and advise consumers to buy these products from reputable markets or sellers that meet cleanliness and safety standards.
If the food is not cooked immediately, it should be cleaned, separated, and stored in a refrigerator. Before cooking, it should be washed again with clean water, health officials say.