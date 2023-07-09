Fake News Alert: ‘Thai seafood is poisonous’ reports are false

Stringent testing has not found dangerous levels of mercury in Thai seafood or fresh water fish, he said, urging consumers to make their purchases from trusted sources and to avoid eating raw or undercooked products.

Supakit said social media reports saying that dangerous levels of mercury contamination were found in seafood and freshwater fish in eight provinces – Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Loei, Khon Kaen, and Chanthaburi – were false. The reports say mercury contamination exceeded safe levels by 24 times and that fish and seafood from the eight provinces were a threat to public health.

Only very small traces of mercury were detected in fish and seafood products in tests by the Department of Medical Sciences' food quality and safety laboratory, as well as national and Asean laboratories for analysing food safety, Supakit said.

Every mercury analysis of fish, aquatic animals, and seafood since 2020 found minimal traces of mercury.

Out of 108 samples, the detected mercury contamination ranged from 0.001 to 0.840 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg). None of the samples exceeded the safe limit.

The average and median values were 0.0025 mg/kg and 0.0010 mg/kg, respectively. When considering the average value, the calculated exposure of the amount of seafood consumed for Thai children aged three to 5.9 years was about 0.0004 µg/kg body weight/week.

These levels are far lower than the World Health Organisation's provisional tolerable weekly intake of mercury for the nervous system in children, which is 1.6 µg/kg body weight/week.