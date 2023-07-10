Heavy rainfall forecast for Northern, Central and Southern regions

While the eastward wind surge has passed through the country into the Andaman Sea, the southwest monsoon is still covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region. While this means reduced rainfall overall for Thailand, heavy rain can be expected in some areas of the North and Central region as well as on the west coast of the South.

Wave height in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be 1 metre, rising to 2 metres in thunderstorms. Small vessels re advised to navigate with caution and avoid storms during this period.