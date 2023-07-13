North of Thailand showcased as global MICE destination for tea, coffee

To achieve this, the bureau is implementing three major projects this year.

The first is to expand creative economy and local community products by sponsoring events like the “World Tea and Coffee Expo”, which has been held in Chiang Mai for two years running.

The second is to assist communities in the North with the potential of being marketed as destinations. The third will combine business travel marketing with creative MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) concepts to develop new routes and related products.

Puripan Bunnag, senior vice president of TCEB, told The Nation that the commission will sell the North as a MICE destination.

For instance, he said, the “Thailand Tea and Coffee Network Conference 2023”, held from July 6 to 8, is a major event and has been held two years in a row.

The event is organised in cooperation between TCEB, the Tea and Coffee Institute of Mae Fah Luang University, allied government organisations in Chiang Rai, and tea and coffee enterprises.

Puripan said the conference drew more than 350 attendees and earned more than 1.5 million baht in revenue.