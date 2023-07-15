Cyber police arrest Phuket native for selling big lots of personal data online

The personal information included names, phone numbers and bank account details.

Padungkiat Somsoo was arrested after Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers raided his home in Phuket’s Muang district. The raid uncovered a large number of personal data belonging to other individuals and evidence proving the suspect ran an online gambling site, police said.

The suspect faces charges of violating the Computer Crime Act, Gambling Act and Personal Data Protection Act.

An earlier CCIB-led investigation found that Padungkiat had offered to sell personal data to a private Facebook group, which has some 100,000 followers.

On the group, he offered to sell 100,000 sets of personal data for 500 baht and 2 million sets for 3,500 baht. He also offered his services as administrator of gambling websites at the starting price of 6,500 baht a month, CCIB said.

