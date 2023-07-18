EU to enforce deforestation-free agricultural goods regulation

The Deforestation-free Products Regulation (EUDR), issued on June 9, requires exporters of 7 agricultural products, namely cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soybeans, and timber, to register the products in a database and provide information related to production, such as sources, producers, and geographical coordinates of cultivation/harvesting areas. This is to allow for backward tracking and data analysis through satellite imagery to determine if the products were produced in deforested or degraded areas, in order to reduce global deforestation and the importation of high-risk products into the EU. This regulation will be enforced on December 30, 2024.

A transitional period of approximately 18 months is being given to agricultural sectors and related exporters to prepare before the regulation takes effect. It is expected that the EU will soon issue supporting regulations to clarify the enforcement measures, such as designating responsible agencies, penalties, creating database systems, and grouping countries according to the risk level of deforestation. This is to establish the level of inspection for the reported information by businesses, with high-risk businesses subject to 9% inspection, medium-risk 3%, and low-risk 1%.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) established before December 31, 2020, will have 24 months, until June 30, 2025, to comply before the measures are enforced.