EU Parliament approves law banning imports of deforestation-linked goods

Deforestation is responsible for about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change, and the landmark law aims to tackle the EU's contribution to this.

The law does not target any one country but has faced pushback from countries that would be among the most affected.

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's largest palm oil exporters, have accused the EU of blocking market access for their palm oil. The EU is the world's third-largest palm oil importer.

Malaysia has said it could stop exporting palm oil to the EU in response to the law, while palm oil smallholders warn that they cannot comply with its requirements to prove when and where goods were produced, using precise geolocation data.