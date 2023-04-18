Ukraine seeks re-opening of grain transit via Poland as import bans mount

The talks were likely to continue into Tuesday, a source close to the negotiations said in the afternoon.

Poland and Hungary announced bans on some imports from Ukraine on Saturday.

Some Black Sea ports were blocked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February last year and logistical bottlenecks trapped large quantities of Ukrainian grain - cheaper than that produced in the European Union - in Central European countries.

Local farmers say this has lowered prices and reduced their sales. Governments, under pressure to act, have asked the European Union for a response.

In Poland, the issue has created a problem in an election year for the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party that relies on rural areas for a high level of support.

The export and transit bans also come as a deal to allow the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea despite the Ukraine war nearing its May 18 expiry and Russian demands have left the prospect of an extension uncertain.

The combined impact of the bans and failure to agree on an extension would strand millions of tonnes of grain inside Ukraine, a major agricultural producer that makes a substantial part of its gross domestic product from food sales.

About 10% of the food goods Ukraine exports cross the Polish border, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said in comments published on the Telegram messaging app by the Ukraine Agriculture Ministry. Deliveries to Hungary accounted for around 6% of Ukraine's farm exports.