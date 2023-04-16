Church Tensions in Ukraine on Russian Minds on Orthodox Easter

Some churchgoers in Rostov in Yaroslavl Region, who were being with holy water at one of the town's many picturesque churches, told Reuters they saw the hand of the West behind the tensions, which they saw as echoes of the split in Russia-Ukraine relations over :

"We would visit (Ukraine), they would visit us - we were all hospitable (to one another). I don’t know what changed and why. It's all the Americans' doing. I cannot think of anything else," 73-year-old Galina Martynenko said, adding: "And now they are doing it to the Churches. Why are they destroying them? Why do they want that?"