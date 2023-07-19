Fire wipes out big motorbike rental shop in Phuket's Patong area
A motorbike rental shop in Phuket’s popular Patong beach area went up in flames early on Wednesday, with all 25 bikes on display completely destroyed, police said.
Nobody was injured in the blaze, which broke out at 2.40am in the large motorbike rental shop in Krathu district’s Patong sub-district.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to get the fire under control in half an hour, but not before it had totally damaged the bikes and spread to a neighbouring noodle shop.
Investigators have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire, though it is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.