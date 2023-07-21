15 Thai high-school students awarded Angels Wings Scholarship 2023
The Chairman and Founder of Angels Wings Foundation, Phornthip Nakhirankanok Simon, or Bui, has announced the selection of the inaugural class of recipients for the Angels Wings Thai Scholarship 2023.
A total of 15 graduating high school students in Thailand have been awarded the scholarship for the academic year 2023-24 by Angels Wings Foundation. This marks the first year that the foundation has provided full scholarships to students in Thailand.
Additionally, Bui Simon will be granting additional scholarships to Thai-American students in the United States later this year, a culmination of Angels Wings Foundation’s efforts in awarding scholarships in both countries for the first time.
A special virtual event was held exclusively for the scholarship recipients and their families last month, with Chatchart Sitthipunt, Governor of Bangkok, joining the ceremony as the Guest of Honour.
Bui Simon established Angels Wings Foundation 30 years ago with a personal mission to increase educational opportunities for underprivileged children in Thailand. The foundation has now grown into an international organization that significantly impacts the lives of Thai youth.
By building a community of scholars, the foundation aims to instill pride and determination to become role models and future leaders in the Thai community.