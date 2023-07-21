15 Thai high-school students awarded Angels Wings Scholarship 2023

A total of 15 graduating high school students in Thailand have been awarded the scholarship for the academic year 2023-24 by Angels Wings Foundation. This marks the first year that the foundation has provided full scholarships to students in Thailand.

Additionally, Bui Simon will be granting additional scholarships to Thai-American students in the United States later this year, a culmination of Angels Wings Foundation’s efforts in awarding scholarships in both countries for the first time.



