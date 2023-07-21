Thai banana producers urged to target Japanese market

Thai producers have exported less than 3,000 tons of bananas so far this year, which will allow another 5,000 tons to be exported under the agreement.

Negotiations between 10 Japanese importers and 23 Thai exporters were held at the THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 trade show in May.

It is expected that exports of Thai bananas and products derived from bananas will top 1 billion baht this year. Thai commercial attachés have been instructed to speed up trade to show direct results.

Chanthapat Panjamanond, director of the Thai Trade Centre in Tokyo, said that Japanese consumers are interested in Thai bananas. They consume more than a million tons per year but are only able to grow a small quantity domestically. Most bananas are imported from the Philippines, but their prices are rising. Additionally, Thailand is currently the only producer of Gros Michel bananas, which many Japanese consumers prefer to the commonly available Cavendish bananas.