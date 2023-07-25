Cabinet adds July 31 as an extra holiday for a 6-day long weekend
The Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to make July 31 an additional holiday, giving Thais an extra-long weekend of six days to promote travel and tourism, a government spokeswoman said.
Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the caretaker Cabinet of outgoing Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expected the long weekend would stimulate travel by Thais and generate more spending.
Before the resolution, Monday, July 31 was the only workday between a three-day weekend and two government holidays.
Friday, July 28 marks the birthday anniversary of His Majesty the King while Tuesday, August 1 is Asahna Bucha , a Buddhist holiday, and Wednesday, August 2 is the Buddhist Lent Day.