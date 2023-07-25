Thailand discusses bilateral cooperation with Myanmar
Sarun Charoensuwan, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, welcomed U Chan Aye, his counterpart of Myanmar, in Bangkok on July 21, on the occasion of the latter’s visit to Thailand. They held a bilateral discussion with a view to further enhancing cooperation in all aspects.
Both sides stressed the importance of regular engagements at all levels, to maintain the dynamism of the close neighbourly relations, and to further advance bilateral cooperation in areas that are beneficial to the peoples of both countries.
On the security front, both sides agreed to continue working closely in addressing the growing problem of transnational crimes, especially in border areas.
On the economic front, both sides were pleased with the continued steady growth of bilateral trade and discussed ways to further promote economic and development cooperation, such as the use of the Baht-Kyat direct settlement scheme to facilitate bilateral trade and cross-border payments for people in both countries, development of transportation infrastructure, and sustainable development projects. The Thai side also suggested the Myanmar side review and improve its regulatory measures with a view to creating a more conducive environment for bilateral trade and investment.
Both sides discussed ways to promote even closer cooperation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs. In this regard, the Thai side expressed its readiness to offer scholarships and short training courses for diplomats from Myanmar.
The Myanmar side expressed its appreciation for the relief items dispatched by Thailand to help the people of Myanmar who were affected by Cyclone Mocha. The Thai side reiterated its readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance for those in need in Myanmar.
The visit to Thailand of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar took place on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Myanmar in August 2023.