Thailand discusses bilateral cooperation with Myanmar

Both sides stressed the importance of regular engagements at all levels, to maintain the dynamism of the close neighbourly relations, and to further advance bilateral cooperation in areas that are beneficial to the peoples of both countries.

On the security front, both sides agreed to continue working closely in addressing the growing problem of transnational crimes, especially in border areas.

On the economic front, both sides were pleased with the continued steady growth of bilateral trade and discussed ways to further promote economic and development cooperation, such as the use of the Baht-Kyat direct settlement scheme to facilitate bilateral trade and cross-border payments for people in both countries, development of transportation infrastructure, and sustainable development projects. The Thai side also suggested the Myanmar side review and improve its regulatory measures with a view to creating a more conducive environment for bilateral trade and investment.