Police cadet team wins runner-up prize in international mediation contest
A team of cadets from the Royal Police Cadet Academy (RPCA) has won the runner-up prize in the second international mediation competition held this month by Thailand Arbitration Centre (THAC).
The THAC announced that the team from the RPCA, which used the name THAC RPCA, was the runner-up in the 2023 International Mediation Competition, which took place from July 19 to 21 at Bhiraj Tower in Bangkok’s Watthana district.
The team comprises four cadets, namely Nattakit Tothap, Prawanwit Champeethong, Thiraphat Bucharum, and Kornthon Chingduang.
The cadets were coached by Pol Lt Col Siriyos Saensuk and Captain Thaksana Mektrairat, Captain Thanchanok Yiwijittakul served as manager and Supamas Kaewborisut acted as the team’s advisor.
The THAC RPCA team was among several teams of students from universities in Thailand and abroad that took part in the competition. They included teams from Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University, Khon Kaen University, Singapore Management University, Jindal Global Law School, National Law University, Jodhpur, VVM's Govind Ramnath Kare College of Law and the National University of Management.
The THAC RPCA was one of two teams that made it through the early rounds to the finals. The other team, Jindal Global Law School, took first prize.
The runner-up was given an award of 700 US dollars while the winner was awarded 1,500 dollars.
The THAC said the 2nd THAC International Mediation Competition focused on encouraging students worldwide to gain knowledge and a proper understanding of the use of mediation skills in the Alternative Dispute Resolution industry by simulating a business dispute situation. The aim was to help the younger generation acquire a proper understanding of mediation.
The RCPA said it was the first time that the academy had sent its students to participate in an international competition and that the THAC RPCA team was the first Thai team to make it through to the final round.
The Academy added that its team was highly praised by the referees, the organiser and foreign teams, bringing fame and international recognition to the RPCA.