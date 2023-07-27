Police cadet team wins runner-up prize in international mediation contest

The THAC announced that the team from the RPCA, which used the name THAC RPCA, was the runner-up in the 2023 International Mediation Competition, which took place from July 19 to 21 at Bhiraj Tower in Bangkok’s Watthana district.

The team comprises four cadets, namely Nattakit Tothap, Prawanwit Champeethong, Thiraphat Bucharum, and Kornthon Chingduang.

The cadets were coached by Pol Lt Col Siriyos Saensuk and Captain Thaksana Mektrairat, Captain Thanchanok Yiwijittakul served as manager and Supamas Kaewborisut acted as the team’s advisor.