PM leads candle-lighting ceremony to mark King's 71st birthday
Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Naraporn, presided over a candle-lighting ceremony on Friday to mark the 71st birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the ceremony was held at 7.19pm at Sanam Luang in Bangkok.
Members of the Privy Council, the House speaker, the Supreme Court president, the Senate president, the Cabinet, the Secretariat of the PM, the Bangkok governor, military chiefs and the public also took part in the ceremony.
During the ceremony, the PM and his wife paid their respects before the royal portrait of His Majesty the King and let participants give their best wishes to the King, Rachada said.
The PM and his wife also led the participants in singing a song for the King, concluding with "Long live the King" three times to wrap up the ceremony.