1 in 3 mothers in Thailand breastfeed their babies, far below target

Yet, mothers in modern society today face many barriers to breastfeeding. Some mothers are not able to access timely support from healthcare staff if they have lactation problems after returning home from the hospital. At the same time, mothers may lack support from family members, partly due to the marketing of infant formula which creates the misunderstanding that infant formula is as good as breastmilk.

In addition, too many mothers find it difficult to continue breastfeeding after returning to work as their workplaces are not supportive of helping them continue breastfeeding at work.

Unicef continues to call for stronger family-friendly policies in workplaces to help children get the best start in life. This includes at least 6-month paid parental leave, breastfeeding rooms and breastfeeding breaks, support from employers and co-workers, and access to quality and affordable childcare services.

“Ensuring that every child has the opportunity to get the best start in life is not the responsibility of mothers alone, but everyone. It is also the smartest human investment for our society and shared future.” Kim added.