Pattaya police arrest 2 Myanmar suspects for ‘terrorist video clip’

The suspects, however, said the tourists asked them to make a video of a terrorist incident that was staged for the tourists’ entertainment.

A video of the staged hostage taking – which took place on Sor Thor Ro 5 hill viewpoint – went viral on social media this morning, sparking alarm.

The clip showed a young man dressed in black forcing a group of more than 10 Middle Eastern tourists to kneel or sit down in a row. It also showed him pointing a “pistol” at the head of one male tourist while the others were ordered to sit or kneel.