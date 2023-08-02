Pattaya police search for gun-wielding ‘foreigner’ who terrorised tourists
Pattaya police are searching for a pistol-wielding man who terrorised a group of tourists on a hilltop viewpoint in the town.
The search began after a short video of the incident – which took place on Sor Thor Ro 5 hill viewpoint – went viral on social media. The clip showed a man, who appeared to be a foreign national, forcing a group of more than 10 Middle Eastern tourists to kneel or sit down in a row.
The man threatening the tourists was dressed in black and appeared to be in his mid to late 20s. He a appears to be a foreign national.
The video clip shows him pointing a pistol at the head of one man while he orders other tourists to sit or kneel.
Investigators led by Pattaya police chief Colonel Thanapong Phothi examined surveillance footage from the scene on Wednesday as they accelerated efforts to locate the suspect and the terrorised tourists.