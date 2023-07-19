All-night entertainment in EEC provinces eyed to bring in tourist dollars
The government’s decision to look into keeping entertainment venues in the three Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) provinces open all night may offer a boon to tourism businesses.
The Cabinet on Tuesday accepted the Interior Ministry’s proposal to keep entertainment venues in Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Rayong open 24 hours.
“We believe this will benefit local businesses and strengthen Pattaya’s tourism industry,” Damrongkiat Phinitkan, secretary of the Entertainment and Tourism Association of Pattaya City, said on Wednesday.
He added that though the specifics have not been worked out, the proposal signals a boost in the livelihoods of local communities.
If the project materialises, Pattaya will be able to compete with other world-class tourism destinations in Europe, South Korea or Japan, Damrongkiat said.
He said that the new regulation will also help stimulate tourism in Pattaya, adding that local entrepreneurs are willing to follow the government’s lead in tax regulations and opening times.
For instance, he said, bars and restaurants may operate until late evenings, while walking streets can stay open until the wee hours. He added that if the new rules are applied properly, the operation of all-night entertainment venues will not affect local communities.